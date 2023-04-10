Midcap IT cos may outperform top six firms in March qtr3 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM IST
According to analysts, while the top IT firms are likely to face multiple headwinds, factors such as regular execution of smaller deals, frequently billable projects and a smaller revenue base could work in favour of mid-cap IT firms.
NEW DELHI : Rising demand to sign smaller outsourced technology contracts globally could see Indian mid-cap information technology (IT) companies outperform the top six of the country’s IT services industry.
