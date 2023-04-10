Midcap IT cos may outperform top six firms in March qtr

“Most mid-cap companies are not primary outsourcing partners for companies, whichever sector you look at. As a result, most of the deal flows of mid-cap and small-cap companies are based on core tech projects such as cloud migration or digital transformation, which are unlikely to be deferred or cancelled. As a result, mid-cap companies are likelier to continue seeing their frequency of project billing continue at a more regular pace, in comparison to large-cap IT companies that will see some of their deal pipeline getting deferred," Tanksale said.