Indian Railways: The maximum proposal were received for broken rail detection system which was 43 and the least was for Headway Improvement System for suburban section interoperable with Indian Railways National ATP system which received four proposals
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Indian Railways received 297 proposals from startups under the “StartUps for Railways" initiative which was launched in June this year.
Sharing an update the Railway Minister shared the details in a tweet and wrote,"Railway partners with startups. 297 proposals received to solve 11 problems." He also shared the number of proposals that the Railway Ministry got from the startups for solving the eleven problems. The maximum proposal was received for the broken rail detection system which was 43 and the least was for Headway Improvement System for suburban section interoperable with Indian Railways National ATP system which received four proposals.
Here is the full list of proposals:
Broken Rail Detection System-43
Rail Stress Monitoring System-21
Headway Improvement System for suburban section interoperable with Indian Railways National ATP system-4
Automation of Track Inspection Activities-40
Design of superior Elastomeric Pad (EM Pad) for Heavy Haul freight Wagons-9
Development of on-line Condition Monitoring System for traction motors of 3-phase Electric Locomotives-42
Light-weight wagon for transporting commodities like Salt-11
Development of analytical tool by using digital data for improving passenger services-39
Track Cleaning Machine-20
App for post-training revision & self-service refresher courses-41
Use of Remote Sensing, Geomatics and GIS for bridge inspection-27
This policy will bring scale and efficiency in the field of operation, maintenance and infrastructure creation through the participation of a very large and untapped startup ecosystem.
Earlier at the launch of the initiative, the Railway Minister said that through this platform start ups will get a good opportunity to connect with Railways. Out of over 100 problem statements received from different divisions, field offices/zones of Railways, 11 problem statements like rail fracture, headway reduction etc. have been taken up for phase 1 of this program. These will be presented before the start ups to find innovative solutions.
Salient details of the Indian Railway Innovation Policy are as under:-
Grant up to Rs. 1.5 Crore to innovator on equal sharing basis with provision of milestone-wise payment.
The complete process from floating of problem statement to development of prototype is online with defined time line to make it transparent and objective.
Trials of prototypes will be done in Railways. Enhanced funding will be provided to scale up deployment on successful performance of prototypes.
Selection of Innovator/s will be done by a transparent and fair system which will be dealt through online portal.
Developed Intellectual property rights (IPR) will remain with innovator only.
Assured developmental order to innovator.
De-centralization of complete product development process at divisional level to avoid delays.
De-centralization of complete product development process at divisional level to avoid delays.