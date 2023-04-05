At least 93% of SMEs in India prefer consolidated IT tools to enhance productivity and cut saving, an IT management company GoTo has reported in its recent survey.

The survey delves into the current state of IT priorities for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country and evaluates the global trends of IT decision-makers at companies with less than 1,000 employees.

The survey also finds that beside economic uncertainty, reprioritized budgets, and overburdened resources, the SMEs are faced with determining the right set of goals and objectives to maximize their investment, business growth, and processes streamlining.

The study noted that IT decision makers are looking to reduce costs and increase operational efficiency by using consolidated IT tools.

While in India, the study uncovered the main business objectives shared by the IT decision-makers to ensure their firms’ success and support for their employees and customers. These top objectives were growing revenue, improving operational efficiencies, reducing costs, and increasing customer satisfaction.

Hybrid work is still the preferred way to work: The survey said hybrid work is still the preferred way to work for Indian SME workers. Though, the survey noted that 48% of knowledge-based employees are working from offices, but 37% still continue to work on a hybrid basis.

Similarly, 45% of the top management of the companies prefers to work from the office and 39% prefer the hybrid work model. The global data depicts a similar story and hybrid work remains the gold standard.

Consolidation for enhanced productivity and cost savings: Ninety percent of SMEs in India consider consolidation of communication, collaboration, and IT management and support tools as an important initiative for the year. The top reasons behind consolidation of IT tools include increasing productivity, making IT management efficient and easy and then for cost savings, it added. The studay also noted that 41% of businesses globally are planning to switch technology vendors to reduce costs.

Support IT teams with better IT support tools: The study further noted that 45% of SMEs in India reported using IT Help Desk System. Around 22% agree that IT Help Desk System has the highest impact on employee productivity, followed by collaboration solutions and project management software as secondary factors.