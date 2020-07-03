Indian social media apps face challenges in filling gap left by Chinese rivals

These apps have also started raising money to capitalize on the opportunity and to quickly fill the gaps in their technology, infrastructure and offerings. Raising capital will be crucial for these apps in order to scale up. Mitron has already received seed funding of ₹2 crore from 3One4 Capital and LetsVenture should help them implement these new improvements faster. Chingari is expecting a large seed funding in the next few days, a person aware of the company's plans said on the condition of anonymity.