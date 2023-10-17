Indian space start-up Agnikul raises additional $27 million to launch its first rocket
Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos' CEO Srinath Ravichandran attributed increased credibility brought on by India's successful Chanrayaan-3 mission for positively impacting the start-up's funding outlook
Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos on October 17 said it has secured additional $26.7 million in funding ahead of its inaugural rocket launch, Reuters reported. Agnikul, is named after the Hindi and Sanskrit term for fire.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message