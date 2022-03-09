Indian space startups may see increased interest amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Not everyone agrees, though. Chaitanya Giri, a consultant at Research and Information System for Developing Countries, a think tank under the Ministry of External Affairs, believes India will face stiff competition even if Russia withdraws support of its launchpads. “The United States, for example, has its own infrastructure and operators to launch their satellites through, so they will likely not be dependent on other nations as much," he said. “There could be a few clients who may look outside the already developed nations as a result of waiting times on the more established space companies, but that may not be a large number," he added.