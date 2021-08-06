Indian start-ups, investors, exhort PM to allow overseas listings

Many consumer-facing Indian start-ups such as Nykaa and Policy Bazaar have filed for an Indian listing in the last month. This also comes just weeks after decacorn food delivery company Zomato, which is a competitor to Swiggy, went public in India after outweighing the benefits of a domestic listing against an overseas one. CarDekho, another signatory, is a competitor to CarTrade which is listing in India.

