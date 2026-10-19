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'Indian startup ecosystem is on steroids' - Anand Mahindra shares what excites him most, says my salute to them

Sayak Basu
Published19 Oct 2026, 10:53 PM IST
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Anand Mahindra lauds India's startup ecosystem on social media.
Anand Mahindra lauds India's startup ecosystem on social media.(X/@ashleevance; X/ @RuntimeBRT; X/@anandmahindra)
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Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, showered praises on India's startup ecosystem in a post on X on Monday, saying that it is 'on steroids'.

"And what excites me most is that this isn’t just about software. It’s about deeptech. Manufacturing technology. Hardcore hardware. Cutting-edge chemical processes," he said.

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Mahindra also praised a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs who are building capabilities which he thinks could "allow us to leapfrog entire stages of technological development."

Mahindra shared videos by journalist Ashlee Vance and the social media account Runtime, saying that they just "offer just a glimpse of what’s being cooked up in labs, workshops & factories across India."

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Mahindra also highlighted a book written by Rajan Anandan, the former head of Google India, and Saurabh Srivastava, Lift-Off Nation, a book on India's startup culture, calling the books title "An apt description."

"Because I believe the world is about to witness a tidal wave of technological innovation emerging from India," Mahindra said, explaining his his praise for the book's title.

"And it’s being powered by young entrepreneurs who are daring to build things we once assumed could only be built elsewhere," he said, adding, "My salute to them."

Scimplify

Among the startups highlighted in Mahindra's post is Bengaluru-based Scimplify, which is a science-first manufacturing company for Advanced Materials, including specialty chemicals to the emerging building blocks of next-generation energy applications, life sciences, and crop sciences.

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"We scale process development and manufacturing as one continuous system, supported by world-class R&D infrastructure and executed across a global network of 500+ manufacturing partners and thousands of scientists and technical partners," the company says on its website.

Scimplify operates offices and teams across 5 countries with 1,000+ innovator customers in 30+ countries.

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Ethereal Machines

The next startup that got featured in the post is Bengaluru-based Ethereal Machines. Since 2014, this company has been designing and building its own 3- and 5-axis CNC platforms and running them on their own floor in Bengaluru. It is the first Indian company to win Best of Innovation at CES.

The company has 277 employees in total, all of whom work across one floor in Bengaluru.

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Pranos Fusion Energy

The next startup featured in the podcast is Pranos Fusion Energy, which says in its 'About us' section on LinkedIn that it is "Engineering the path to commercial fusion energy."

The company says that it is "building the tokamak technology across design software, control systems and High-Temperature Superconducting (HTS) magnets, all integrated into a breakthrough small aspect-ratio tokamak."

About the Author

Sayak Basu

Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More

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