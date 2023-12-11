Indian startup funding shrinks by 73% in 2023. What model companies can adopt now?
Indian startups have reported around 73% decline in funding this year as compared to 2022. Only LetsVenture, Accel, and Blume Ventures have been the top active investors in 2023 to date.
In India, startup funding has declined to a five-year low figure in 2023 — $7 billion as compared to $25 billion received in the previous year, a nearly 73% decline from funding recorded in 2022 amid a worsening global macroeconomic environment tossed by geopolitical tensions.