In India, startup funding has declined to a five-year low figure in 2023 — $7 billion as compared to $25 billion received in the previous year, a nearly 73% decline from funding recorded in 2022 amid a worsening global macroeconomic environment tossed by geopolitical tensions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to research platform Tracxn data, as of December 5, the fourth quarter of 2023 saw the lowest equity investment received by new-age ventures since the terrible performance in the third quarter of 2016

Indian startups raised $1.5 billion between July and September this year, Tracxn Geo's quarterly report said, adding that the number was about $957 million in October and November 2023, CNBC TV reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report stated that LetsVenture, Accel, and Blume Ventures have been the top active investors in 2023 to date. As per the Economic Times reports, fintech, retail, and enterprise applications were the top three sectors that attracted capital this year, and only two unicorns were minted.

Tushar Dhawan, Partner, Plus91Labs stated that the reminiscent dip in investment activity from 2016 is particularly harsh for companies navigating their growth stage and the closures of ZestMoney and Frontrow epitomize the hurdles faced by models heavily reliant on capital injections.

“Companies must adapt to leaner models, optimizing cloud resources for cost-effectiveness. The move from unchecked growth to operational cash flows aligns with a cloud-centric strategy, emphasizing scalable solutions that mitigate financial strains," Dhawan told LiveMint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Entrackr reported that a total of 20 Indian startups have raised $130 million in funding from December 4 to December 9, including four growth-stage deals and 14 early-stage funding deals.

The closures of ZestMoney and Frontrow serve as examples of the struggles faced by models that heavily rely on capital injections, said Ashish Rane, Director of Valuation and Financial Advisory at Aranca.

“Venture capitalists now prioritize operational cash flows overgrowth according to their playbook. The significant drop from 23 unicorns in 2022 to two, in 2023 highlights the necessity for startups to pivot strategically and emphasize resilience, sustainability, and operational efficiency amidst the challenges and uncertainties that impact investor confidence," Rane said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Saneja, CEO of Educate Online India believes that the closures of notable ventures, exemplified by Frontrow, underscore the critical need for robust business models and operational effectiveness in this demanding environment.

“Amidst these challenges, education startups must display resilience, placing a premium on flexibility and strategic efficiency to not merely survive but thrive in this evolving landscape. Broader industry challenges, such as market saturation and regulatory uncertainties, accentuate the call for innovation and adaptation, ushering in a transformative phase for sustained success in the post-Covid era."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.