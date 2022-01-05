Indian startup roped in by London mayor’s office to set up gaming hub

The AR/VR gaming sector is expected to grow in the coming years, though India presently offers a fairly limited palate for consumers to try out. In an interview with Outlook Business, Zero Latency’s Rajgarhia claimed that revenues from the global VR gaming market stood at $12 billion in 2019. This figure, she said, could rise by 30 per cent in the next five years, and Asia-Pacific would account for 40 per cent of the world’s VR gaming demand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}