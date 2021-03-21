Indian startup Zaara Biotech gets $10 mn investment from UAE’s TCN International

Zaara, which focuses on research in energy and food crisis using micro-algae, has received the funding for its project AlgaeSeaweed Technology under the brand B-lite Cookies. Najeeb Bin Haneef, founder-CEO of Zaara Biotech, and Dr Mohamed Shafi Abdulla, chairman and managing director at TCN International Commerce LLC, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard in Sharjah on Saturday.

