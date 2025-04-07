Data dive: Have startups really missed the innovation bus?
SummaryCommerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged Indian startups to look beyond consumer-centric products and pivot toward ambitious and long-term innovations such as artificial intelligence like in China. While this has sparked a huge debate, Mint explores what data tells us about the startup space.
Recent comments by commerce minister Piyush Goyal on the trends in the Indian startup ecosystem have sparked a fiery debate. While the minister’s concerns are not completely misplaced, with a large share of Indian unicorns operating in the consumer and retail segment, a lack of the country’s impetus towards research and development (R&D) may also be holding innovation back.