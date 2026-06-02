Indian startups cut usage, buy credits as weak rupee raises AI costs

A weaker rupee has made dollar-priced artificial intelligence (AI) services such as ChatGPT and Claude 10–15% more expensive for Indian startups, pushing founders to adopt both technical and business strategies to control costs.
One way to reduce expenses is by optimizing context memory, a feature that allows AI systems to retain previously generated information, user preferences, and frequently used responses. Instead of sending every query or prompt back to a large language model (LLM), the system can retrieve relevant answers from stored context, reducing token consumption and lowering API costs.
"For example, if a question has already been answered, the system can pull the response from context memory instead of going back to the LLM. This helps reduce costs and improves efficiency. These are some of the technological measures startups can adopt," says Vaibhav Vats Shukla, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of AI startups Quansys AI and Sangrah AI.