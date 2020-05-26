Indian startups gear up for acquisitions, strategic mergers

Most stakeholders say that industry movements in the next three to four months will likely be around startups who are running low on cash. Especially companies who were trying to raise funds already but couldn’t successfully do so by February this year. “A lot of stress deals are going to happen for sure," said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner, law firm KS Legal & Associates. Chandwani said the firm has come across a lot of bridge-funding requests and if such companies fail to get deals, they will be forced to look at acquisitions.