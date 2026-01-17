From build to buy: Indian startups chase scale through overseas acquisitions

“The record jump in outbound acquisitions is largely a sign of the Indian startup ecosystem maturing. We are seeing 'category leaders' in India (especially in SaaS, gaming, and deeptech) aggressively acquiring assets in the US and Europe to establish a global footprint or acquire niche IP (intellectual property) that isn't available domestically," said Amithraj A.N., partner at Aeka Advisors. The consultancy firm was involved in NXP Semiconductors’ acquisition of US-based Kinara AI for $307 million in October last year.