Mumbai: Investors have historically underestimated the total addressable market that Indian startups can disrupt, often failing to envision the scale companies can achieve in India, Rajan Anandan, managing director at Peak XV Partners, told Mint in an interview.
“I think all of us in India, including us, underestimate how big something can get here. A decade ago, if a consumer brand scaled to ₹100 crore, everybody said ‘wow’. Now, ₹100 crore is nothing — people ask if it can get to ₹1,000 crore or even ₹8,000 crore. A decade from now, we’ll be talking about ₹10,000-crore companies," he said.
Anandan said every decade in India brings a 10-fold jump, which makes it difficult for any investor to envision outcomes. “If you ask me what we underestimated, it’s the scale of India. An India at $7-8 trillion GDP will create companies far bigger than those that can be created at $4 trillion GDP. That’s what to watch out for," he said.
Failure of imagination
He said this was part of the reason why some brand roll-ups were experiencing stagnating growth and looking for strategic solutions. “Part one is execution. Part two is… everybody gets it wrong because they look at the past 10 years and now, but don’t try to imagine the future. Doing business with imagination is very hard. Every category has a few breakout companies." Brand roll-ups, or aggregators, are companies that acquire and scale multiple successful, independent e-commerce brands by consolidating them under a single operational and technological umbrella.
The current momentum in India’s consumer space reinforces the need for strategic growth. Mint reported last week that the snacking and restaurant industry was seeing a surge in private equity interest, aided by GST cuts and an early-stage funding boom. Mid-sized brands such as quick-service restaurant chains Kitchen Garden and Burger Singh, ice cream brand Noto, and restaurant chain Nandhana Palace, which earn ₹100-700 crore of revenue a year, are exploring inorganic growth (acquisitions) or platform plays.
Surge’s 11th cohort
On Thursday, Peak XV Partners announced the launch of the 11th cohort of Surge, its platform to back early-stage startups. The current cohort comprises 23 companies including Aretto, Cybrilla, AIR Trading, Finster, JustAI, NEAU, Palo, and Supanote. It has 12 AI startups, four fintech innovators, four consumer brands, and three infrastructure and developer-tools companies.
“AI is leading the charge, not just in enterprise applications but by beginning to transform traditional industries, from banking and healthcare to semiconductors and manufacturing. We are also seeing the emergence of new consumer AI companies, which is incredibly exciting," Anandan said.
He said each company under Surge receives dedicated support through a full-time investment team, an operating team for hiring, go-to-market, product and tech, and almost all have full-time internal recruiters for engineering, product, and leadership roles. “For a seed-stage company, the most important thing is product-market fit. If you can get that, everything else becomes easier and faster. That’s what we obsess over," he said.
Founded in 2019, Surge raised over $3 billion in follow-on funding, with the top 10 startups generating more than $1 billion in cumulative annual revenue. Over 11 cohorts, it has worked with more than 170 startups and 400 founders spanning 17 nationalities and 18 sectors.
Repeat value
While the platform has yet to see any IPOs, it has had notable exits such as Pingsafe, which SentinelOne acquired in January 2024 for $100 million, and Minimalist, which HUL acquired in January 2025 for more than $350 million. “Those are anomalies — we want to hold for 8-15 years and build very large companies," Anandan said.
He added that 70% of Surge companies raise Series A funding, and the community has a significant number of repeat and seasoned founders in this cohort. They include Amod Malviya, Flipkart’s former chief technology officer and Udaan co-founder, who is now building an AI manufacturing company; and Karthik Gurumurthy, who scaled Swiggy’s Instamart to $1 billion in revenue and is co-founding an athleisure brand.
Surge founders of the past including Prukalpa Sankar of Atlan, Sagar Khatri of Multiplier, Bahadir Ozdemir of Airalo, Dhvanil Sheth of Skillmatics, Mohit Yadav of Minimalist, Sanket Shah of InVideo, and Asad Khan of LambdaTest, continue to mentor current founders, he said.