Failure of imagination

He said this was part of the reason why some brand roll-ups were experiencing stagnating growth and looking for strategic solutions. “Part one is execution. Part two is… everybody gets it wrong because they look at the past 10 years and now, but don’t try to imagine the future. Doing business with imagination is very hard. Every category has a few breakout companies." Brand roll-ups, or aggregators, are companies that acquire and scale multiple successful, independent e-commerce brands by consolidating them under a single operational and technological umbrella.