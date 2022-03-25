Indian startups should build products for the world to sustain wave

“So, the markets need to be large enough for us to sustain and at the Good Glamm Group, of course we are an Indian group right now, but we are looking to global markets to see where else we can take this dimension forward. So definitely all of us are waiting with bated breath for per capita in India to increase and until that happens, I think it’s time for Indian companies to take kind of innovation forward and expand not only our ambitions but also to (global) markets," Gill added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}