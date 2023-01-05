Indian startups take 5 years to scale from zero to $100 mn in revenue: Report

NEW DELHI: With India’s startup ecosystem maturing in the last decade, the time taken by new-age tech companies to reach the $100 million revenue has decreased significantly, as per a study by consultancy firm Redseer Strategy Consultants. The average time taken by startups to scale to $100 million in revenue has now come down to just five years in 2017 from 18 years in 2000, the study pointed out.

