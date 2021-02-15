This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian startups will get over ₹100 cr funding from VC consortium in 2021
2 min read.10:08 AM IST
PTI
Indian Angel Network co-founder Padmaja Ruparel said the consortium members will evaluate opportunities in biotechnology, augmented reality, manufacturing and in environment space. IAN has invested in start-ups like FarEye, Fab Alley, HungryZone, Staqu etc. In 2020
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network (IAN) is planning to invest over ₹100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.
Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network (IAN) is planning to invest over ₹100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.
IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel told PTI that the consortium members will evaluate opportunities in biotechnology, augmented reality, manufacturing and in environment space.
Jio Platforms raised a total of ₹1.52 lakh crore from companies such as Facebook, Qualcomm Ventures, Google etc in mid-2020, when COVID-19 cases were rising every day.
"We will see innovation and entrepreneurs catering to problems in India or catering to solutions for India. I think these solutions will also be applicable for global problems," Ruparel said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She said that the environment for investment in the country has improved to a level where US-based start-ups have also started raising funds from India.
"To me 2021 looks very interesting. I think what 2020 has done will obviously impact 2021, also but we will continue to invest at the same pace or I would say higher pace actually. I think a lot of the new areas will come up. The reality is that onlines and technology are now here to stay," Ruparel said.
IAN funded about ₹100 crore in 45-50 companies in 2020, she said.