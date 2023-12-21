Indian startups witness 65.8% drop in funding between Jan-Nov 2023: GlobalData

Indian startups witnessed a 65.8% drop in funding in terms of value between January and November 2023, according to a report by Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing data from GlobalData, Indian startups raised $6.9 billion across 1,013 venture capital (VC) funding deals in the past 11 months this year. Last year, the startups had raised $20.2 billion in the same period.

Among the top VC funding deals in Indian startups this year were- $250 million fundraising by PhysicsWallah, $229 million raised by Perfios Software Solutions, $200 million by PhoinePe, $200 million by Zepto, and $120 million worth of funding raised by Zetwerk. Besides, the year saw just 17 investments of $100-million-plus funding, against 55 in the previous year.

Last year, Indian startups secured more than $10 billion mark in VC funding in just four months.

In the US startup ecosystem, 6,307 VC deals were signed worth $104.5 billion this year, the data mentioned. Globally, India accounted for only 5.5% of the total number of deals during the period. An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database showed that VC funding in terms of volume dropped 38.4% to 1,644 VC deals between January and November time frame.

While Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR continued to attract significant funding, these startup hubs, too, saw a decline.

The unicorn tally also shrank significantly in India. Just two new ones—Incred and Zepto, unicorns have been created in the year so far, compared with 24 in 2022.

With a total funding of less than $10 billion received for tech startups this year, India has slipped one notch to fourth place among the highest-funded tech startup geographies globally in 2023.

India had been at the third rank the previous two years. The country now accounts for almost 4% of the global fundraising, while China, which secured the third spot, had a 6% share.

