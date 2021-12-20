When online food delivery firm Zomato filed for its $1.11 billion initial public offering (IPO) in April, the second covid wave was just beginning. Besides, the general fear about how the public would receive a loss-making firm heavily backed by venture funds and private equity loomed large.

It would be wait-and-watch mode for the industry, especially for other tech startups that were also eyeing IPOs.

Soon, the country plunged into turmoil as the virus began to wreak havoc. Yet, in May, online auto classifieds platform CarTrade filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In early July, as covid was ebbing, Zomato and CarTrade got the nod to float their IPOs. Days after these approvals, One97 Communications Ltd, the parent firm of payment services platform Paytm, filed for an IPO to raise up to $2.23 billion. This would make it India’s biggest IPO, surpassing Coal India’s $2 billion issue in 2010. In the same month, just days ahead of Paytm, smaller peer MobiKwik also filed for a $255 million IPO.

But in July, all eyes were on Zomato as it prepared for the public float. Tensions ran high, so much so that its founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted that he was “stress eating" on the opening day of the IPO. The food delivery platform’s IPO was subscribed 38.2 times and on 23 July, it made a stellar market debut, closing 65% above the offer price. This made Zomato the first tech unicorn to be listed on the domestic exchanges.

Zomato’s successful listing sent waves of relief across the startup ecosystem. Sanjeev Bikhchandani of Info Edge, one of the earliest investors in the firm, thanked Zomato for making him and others look like “smart investors".

Zomato’s historic listing opened a floodgate of IPO filings from other venture capital and private equity backed tech startups including Nykaa, PolicyBazaar, Delhivery, PharmEasy, Oyo, Droom and ixigo. Other tech giants such as Byju’s, Ola and Pine Labs are also reportedly planning their IPOs in the coming months.

Snadpeal is also expected to file for an IPO by the end of this month. Before Zomato’s listing, travel portal EaseMyTrip and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Nazara Technologies had floated their IPOs.

In all, 11 new-age tech firms went public this year. In comparison, only one such firm, Route Mobile, floated an IPO in 2020 and only two, Affle India and IndiaMart Intermesh, went public in 2019.

The increased appetite for tech IPOs was part of the overall buoyancy in the capital markets this year. A VCCircle analysis revealed that during the first 11 months of 2021, 51 companies raised ₹1.12 trillion ($15 billion) through IPOs. In comparison, 78 firms managed to raise only $16.4 billion through the IPO route in the past four years through January 2017 to December 2020.

But nine new-age firms ended up raising over $6 billion from the capital markets this year. Of this, Paytm’s $2.5 billion IPO was the largest.

Varun Gupta, director, digital and technology at investment banking firm Avendus Capital, said that the flurry of tech IPOs in 2021 has been driven by a combination of Indian tech companies coming of age and buoyant capital markets with overall IPO activity this year more than the past four years combined in terms of issued capital. He added that although there has definitely been acceleration in IPO timelines this year, many of the companies were clear IPO candidates in terms of financial and operating metrics.

Manan Lahoty, partner at legal firm Indus Law, said that a whole bunch of businesses had reached stability and size expected of a listed company, and over the past couple of years, they were waiting for an opportunity to possibly list in the US. “The precipitation was probably caused by the spurt in special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs (which showed interest in listing Indian tech firms in the US), making the listing plans a key agenda for a lot of boardrooms. A comparison with the local listing possibilities was natural and eventually sounded more favourable," he said.

Pranav Pai, founding partner at early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital, also noted that these companies had already built up to IPO scale over a decade and were already heads-down preparing for their listings. “What was surprising was the overwhelmingly welcoming reception by the markets," he added.

Zomato’s listing was followed by CarTrade, Nykaa, PolicyBazaar and Paytm. Notably, CarTrade and Nykaa had also shown profit at the time of their filing their IPOs. Besides, with Nykaa’s listing, its founder Falguni Nayar became India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire.

However, not all tech listings were euphoric. CarTrade listed at a discount and there was bigger disappointment in Paytm’s listing. Paytm’s shares plunged more than 27% on market debut and it has crumbled further. Paytm’s poor listing may have also rubbed off on MobiKwik as it has delayed its IPO despite already having received regulatory approval.

With at least five tech startups having already filed draft papers for an IPO, and two having already received Sebi nod, 2022 is expected to be a busy year for tech IPOs as well

