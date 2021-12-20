Indian technology startups have come of age with big-bang IPOs

Manan Lahoty, partner at legal firm Indus Law, said that a whole bunch of businesses had reached stability and size expected of a listed company, and over the past couple of years, they were waiting for an opportunity to possibly list in the US. “The precipitation was probably caused by the spurt in special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs (which showed interest in listing Indian tech firms in the US), making the listing plans a key agenda for a lot of boardrooms. A comparison with the local listing possibilities was natural and eventually sounded more favourable," he said.