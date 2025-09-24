Indian vibe coding startups land bigger cheques after three lean years
Rwit Ghosh , Sakshi Sadashiv 4 min read 24 Sept 2025, 08:38 pm IST
Summary
- Indian vibe coding startups like Emergent, Rocket, and Composio have raised $15-25 million each, marking a rebound after three slow years and Builder.ai’s collapse.
- Investors see promise in AI-powered app builders, though doubts linger over scalability and real-world use.
The resurgent buzz around vibe coding has allowed Indian startups developing these AI platforms to command larger cheques than the typical $1-10 million flowing into early stage fundraising deals.
Indian vibe coding startups Rocket, Emergent and Composio have raised between $15 million and $25 million this year, reviving investor interest in the space following the collapse of no-code platform Builder.ai.
