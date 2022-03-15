Indian web3 startups poised to grow big globally in coming years: Rajan Anandan

Anandan has for long been bullish about the web3 space – which comes as part of his overall focus on software-led ventures at Sequoia Capital. In December 2021, speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, Anandan had said that Indian startups have great potential to become among the global leaders – and affirmed that through Sequoia, he has already invested in 19 web3 startups in the second half of 2021 alone. However, he had warned that for full-scale growth to happen, the Indian government will need to sort out regulatory issues – and allow this sector to flourish to the best of its abilities.