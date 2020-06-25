NEW DELHI: Indiarath, a borderless incubator, was launched on Thursday to help Indian entrepreneurs create, sustain and scale their ventures globally amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded by Yatin Thakur, Arjita Sethi and Upasna Dash, the 24-week long incubator program, that starts from July, will have personalized sessions and coaching to enable startups navigate any business challenge across verticals.

The programme has mentors from Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Silicon Valley Bank, Morgan Stanley, Crisil, Cisco, Paytm, OYO and others and claims to bring experts from diverse ecosystems including India, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, UK, New Zealand and Taiwan.

India has the ability to build more than 200 unicorns among half a million startups over the next three-four years, up from the existing 50,000, said Yatin Thakur, Founder, Indiarath. The talent and ideas are already out there but what can accelerate these companies to become a unicorn or an impact-driven company is correct mentorship, guidance and access to markets, he said. "Indiarath would be mentoring and shaping the course of the next big game-changing startups. We are looking forward to seeing some great applications as we onboard some amazing mentors, coaches and legendary investors."

The programme is focused on three broad categories that include upskilling entrepreneurs to handle real challenges through fundamentals, business remodelling, product designing and branding strategy. It would also include one-on-one mentorship by industry veterans to help entrepreneurs achieve tangible goals over the course of six months.

"Just like the power of a “chariot", Indiarath will look at accelerating the most talented ideas from across the country," said Upasna Dash, co-founder, Indiarath.

Indiarath aims to create a borderless environment of learning, scale and impact to create the next generation of startups.

