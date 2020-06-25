Indiarath will help Indian startups scale beyond borders

India has the ability to build more than 200 unicorns among half a million startups over the next three-four years, up from the existing 50,000, said Yatin Thakur, Founder, Indiarath. The talent and ideas are already out there but what can accelerate these companies to become a unicorn or an impact-driven company is correct mentorship, guidance and access to markets, he said. "Indiarath would be mentoring and shaping the course of the next big game-changing startups. We are looking forward to seeing some great applications as we onboard some amazing mentors, coaches and legendary investors."