‘India’s fashion market is worth $50 bn’

India's fashion and luxury goods business is being driven by weddings, with the country emerging as one of the world's strongest fashion markets, according to Imran Amed, founder and CEO of global fashion media firm The Business of Fashion. The luxury goods industry is witnessing "extraordinary acceleration" due to the wealthier segments of society spending money online during lockdown, Amed said. While the middle part of the industry is struggling, the bottom of the pyramid luxury is doing well as people become more conscious of how they spend.
With India remaining the fastest-growing major economy and consumer sentiment at a high, weddings are driving the fashion and luxury goods business. According to the founder and chief executive of global fashion media firm, The Business of Fashion's, Imran Amed, said in an interview that India has emerged as one of the world's strongest fashion markets, and globally, the fashion industry is pegged at about $2.5 trillion.