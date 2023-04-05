‘India’s fashion market is worth $50 bn’

The successful brands are the ones that are trying to understand moments and occasions they can fit into in the Indian customer’s life. There are still a lot of development opportunities that have not yet materialized and that’s why the next 10 years are going to be interesting for the Indian market. As the fastest-growing major economy, with buoyancy and dynamism in the market, even in the face of economic headwinds, it will be very interesting to see how it develops from hereon. But it is a fact that the share opportunity in China is far larger as Western clothes are pretty much the de-facto way of dressing there. Though the scale of the markets is similar, the way the customers live is very, very different.