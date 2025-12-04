India’s defence-tech startups are thriving
The Economist 5 min read 04 Dec 2025, 06:43 am IST
Summary
The recent war with Pakistan has infused new energy into the sector
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ANIRUDH SHARMA was a computer-science undergraduate with no training in aerospace when he co-founded Digantara, which gathers intelligence on satellite movements, in 2020. Today it employs 150 people in India, Singapore and America and is valued at more than $65m. That may be a modest sum by Western standards. But it makes Digantara one of the big success stories in India’s flourishing defence-and-aerospace startup scene.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story