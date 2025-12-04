India’s defence-tech startups are thriving

Almost every Indian defence startup has a story of how they helped the war effort, with some raising new cash from investors off the back of their involvement. Digantara “were constantly giving reports to the armed forces", says Mr Sharma. It sent reports, for example, on the areas that Chinese and Pakistani spy satellites could—and could not—observe. Just as the Russian invasion has honed the drone skills of Ukraine and its Western allies, the experience of Sindoor gave Digantara a “clear understanding" of how to make their services more useful in conflict. “We had to change a lot of our features post-Sindoor," says Mr Sharma. The firm’s revenues from defence have surged.