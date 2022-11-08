India’s first private rocket to be launched between 12 and 16 Nov

Private space startups in India are betting on increasing global demand for launch missions, which companies such as Skyroot and Agnikul will hope to capture more of. In June this year, Anil Prakash, director-general of industry body Satellite Industry Association of India (SIA), told Mint that over 60,000 satellite launch missions may take place by 2025, of which India may capture a larger pie thanks to increased private sector participation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}