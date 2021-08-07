India’s laundry market expected to grow up to $15 bn by 2025: report

According to RedSeer, the B2C market includes laundry activities like washing and ironing clothes done at thhousehold level or with the help of a laundry service provider (unorganized or organized).
On the other hand, the B2B market includes laundry activities like washing and ironing bed sheets, towels, among others, done by businesses from hospitality and healthcare industries either inhouse or by outsourcing it to laundry service providers, added RedSeer.
“Laundry is a daily and never-ending chore in almost every household. While there is immense scope for easing up the customer’s life through outsourcing, there is a critical mindset shift required to capture market share. Internationally, Laundry services are innovating across various customer touch-points to simplify laundry," said Kanishka Mohan, associate partner at RedSeer.
Notably, more than 10% of the B2C and B2B laundry services are delivered by online players which is expected to grow upto a $150 million market by 2025.
Currently, online laundry has only a handful of serious players. While more than 100 startups have come up in this space in the last five years, only 20 startups are currently seed-funded, the management consultancy said.
As per the report, three important factors will drive the growth of online laundry penetration in the near future.