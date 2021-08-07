India’s laundry market expected to grow up to $15 bn by 2025: report

BENGALURU: India’s laundry market is expected to grow up to $15 billion by 2025 from $11.3 billion in 2019, according to management consultancy RedSeer Consulting.

This laundry market includes both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) categories. At present, B2C contributes to a major share capturing almost 88% of the market.

According to RedSeer, the B2C market includes laundry activities like washing and ironing clothes done at thhousehold level or with the help of a laundry service provider (unorganized or organized).

On the other hand, the B2B market includes laundry activities like washing and ironing bed sheets, towels, among others, done by businesses from hospitality and healthcare industries either inhouse or by outsourcing it to laundry service providers, added RedSeer.

“Laundry is a daily and never-ending chore in almost every household. While there is immense scope for easing up the customer’s life through outsourcing, there is a critical mindset shift required to capture market share. Internationally, Laundry services are innovating across various customer touch-points to simplify laundry," said Kanishka Mohan, associate partner at RedSeer.

Notably, more than 10% of the B2C and B2B laundry services are delivered by online players which is expected to grow upto a $150 million market by 2025.

Currently, online laundry has only a handful of serious players. While more than 100 startups have come up in this space in the last five years, only 20 startups are currently seed-funded, the management consultancy said.

As per the report, three important factors will drive the growth of online laundry penetration in the near future.

This includes increasing base of online transacting users, consistent growth in investments in the space, and customer mindspace for a laundry brand.

Further, as seen after Covid, there is a significant adoption of online services with more users transacting online, which is favouring the overall growth of online services, said RedSeer.

