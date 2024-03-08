India's more than 6,000 women-led startups remain unfunded: Tracxn
India's startup ecosystem faces gender biases with over 6,000 unfunded companies led by female founders. Female-founded startups in India have raised over $23.3 billion, but only 2,300 have received funding. VC funding for female-owned startups decreased by 75% in the past three years.
India's startup ecosystem is marred by gender biases as more than 6,000 companies that have female founders, remain unfunded to date. According to data by Tacxn, India is home to more than 8,800 startups that have female founders with a cumulative funding of over $23.3 billion. However, around 2,300 startups with female founders have received funding to date. Among them, around 1,000 startups are currently in the Seed stage, 251 are in the Early stage and 67 are in the Late Stage.