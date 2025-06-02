India’s protein deficiency encourages small brands to join the race
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 02 Jun 2025, 06:07 PM IST
Summary
As venture capitalists eye the protein market, brands are piling in—but only those with sharp product differentiation are likely to break through.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: As protein takes centre stage in the Indian diet, a new crop of startups is emerging to meet surging demand—with investors lining up to back what could be the next generation of consumer health brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story