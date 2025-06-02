Among them is Noida-based Be Brawn, which makes a protein-infused water and is in advanced talks to raise its pre-seed round, according to two people familiar with the development. Pune-based Naturaltein, a seller of protein powders and supplements, is also under active evaluation by early-stage venture firms, the people said. Naturaltein did not respond to requests for comment.

Among them is Noida-based Be Brawn, which makes a protein-infused water and is in advanced talks to raise its pre-seed round, according to two people familiar with the development. Pune-based Naturaltein, a seller of protein powders and supplements, is also under active evaluation by early-stage venture firms, the people said. Naturaltein did not respond to requests for comment.

Be Brawn co-founder Aditya Rahul confirmed the fundraising. “We have been in touch with investors for our debut round of funding. We expect to reach the final stages of a transaction soon," Rahul said.

The investor interest stems from a broader nutritional gap: India lags far behind other countries on protein consumption. In 2021, India’s daily per capita protein supply stood at 70.5 grams—well below China’s 124.6 grams and the US’s 124.3 grams, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. A 2024 survey by market research firm IMRB found that over 90% of Indians are unaware of their daily protein needs, and 73% of urban diets fall short on protein.

“There is very strong awareness and tailwinds in the space, including whey and plant protein," said Zoeb Ali Khan, partner at early-stage venture capital firm Sauce.vc. “Urban India has started to realize that it (protein) is an essential nutrient to build health and strength."

Sauce.vc, which backed clean-label brand The Whole Truth, expects protein consumption to go mainstream across age groups. The Whole Truth raised $15 million in a Series C round earlier this year.

Large food companies are also moving to tap this shift in consumer habits.

Mother Dairy recently launched Pro Milk in Delhi-NCR, a protein-fortified pouch milk that offers 30% more protein than its regular counterpart, priced at ₹70 per litre versus ₹68 for full-cream. Britannia has added protein-rich bread and biscuits to its shelves, while Amul has rolled out protein powders, high-protein curd, and ready-to-drink shakes.

“Pro Milk will give you around 40 grams more protein per serving; it will help democratize the overall protein market," Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy, told Mint last month.

Standing out in a crowded market India’s protein supplement market was valued at approximately $1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $1.8 billion by 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm.

With a growing number of brands vying for attention, investors are placing a premium on product differentiation and format innovation. “It is important to build differentiation at a product or brand level. Brands that explore new product formats will help cut through the clutter," Sauce.vc’s Khan said.

One example is Super You, a seven-month-old snack brand co-founded by actor Ranveer Singh and backed by Zerodha’s Rainmatter Capital. Super You recently launched a protein-rich wafer bar and multigrain chips containing 10 grams of protein per 40-gram pack.

Be Brawn’s Rahul said the idea behind protein water was to simplify consumption and break away from the saturated powder market. “Consuming protein should be as simple as drinking water," he said. Be Brawn’s canned water contains 20 grams of protein per 330 ml, infused with whey protein isolate and digestive enzymes.

Bengaluru-based iD Fresh Foods has also entered the space, introducing a high-protein version of its idli-dosa batter. The goal is to make traditional meals more functional and everyday protein consumption more accessible.

“Our goal with the high-protein batter was to offer a familiar, traditional meal format with added functional benefits, making it easier for families to meet their protein intake without compromising on taste or convenience," said Rajat Diwaker, CEO of iD Fresh Foods India.

The Bengaluru-based company is confident that early signs of adoption indicate the product could scale over the next two to three years and make a meaningful contribution to revenue, Diwaker noted.

Navigating regulatory challenges The momentum in protein-packed foods and supplements comes with a note of caution. Regulators are stepping up scrutiny amid rising concerns about excessive and unmonitored consumption.

On 9 May, Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), part of the Indian Council of Medical Research, reportedly issued advisories against using protein supplements solely for muscle building.

Protein supplements fall under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (Fssai) nutraceutical guidelines, which mandate standards for products marketed to athletes and active consumers. Regulatory attention has intensified after past reports linked unregulated supplement use to kidney and cardiac issues, as Mint reported last year.

Rahul said Be Brawn’s product is fully compliant with regulatory norms and has secured certifications including Fssai licensing, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification for contract manufacturing, and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification.