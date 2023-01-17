India’s rocket dreams ready for a lift-off

Like Skyroot, Agnikul Cosmos, located in the IIT Madras Research Park, wants to dominate the small satellite launch market. It is developing rockets fuelled by its patented semi-cryogenic engines (using liquid oxygen and kerosene as fuel). The company uses a unique method to make its rockets: it 3-D prints them. “This helps us to ready an engine in two weeks, as against months otherwise," says Srinath Ravichandran, CEO & co-founder, Agnikul Cosmos, which has so far raised ₹105 crore from investors. The company has already built a dedicated launchpad at Sriharikota and its first rocket is expected to blast off in the coming weeks. “Commercial launches will happen by the end of this year," he adds.