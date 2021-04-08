India’s Sharechat enters unicorn club with $502 million funding round

While Sharechat has been around since 2016, its short video platform, Moj, is less than a year old. Moj was launched less than two days after the Indian government banned Chinese short video platform TikTok from operating in India last year. Since then, Moj has become amongst the more popular short video platforms in India along with ad-tech company InMobi’s Roposo, news startup DailyHunt’s Josh and Times Internet-owned MX Taka Tak. The company had claimed it had over 80 million monthly active users (MAUs) in February this year. The company claimed that Sharechat has over 160 million MAUs at the moment.