‘India’s startup ecosystem continues to be strong’2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM IST
- There has been a 40% jump in DPIIT registered startups in the last one year and the leading (startup) sectors are healthcare, life sciences, education, agriculture, professional and commercial services, says DPIIT official
Amid fears of deteriorating health of Indian startups following the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse, Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Joint Secretary, DPIIT said at press briefing said that there has been a 40% growth in the number of DPIIT registered startups in the last one year and that Indian startup ecosystem continues to be robust.
