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India's startup funding slows as global investors turn cautious, capital shifts to US

Nabodita Ganguly
4 min read3 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The slowdown follows an exceptional funding boom in 2020 and 2021, which experts attribute to excessive liquidity and valuations that proved difficult to sustain.
The slowdown follows an exceptional funding boom in 2020 and 2021, which experts attribute to excessive liquidity and valuations that proved difficult to sustain.
Summary

Late-stage and angel funding have fallen sharply from their peaks as tighter investment criteria, competition from US AI companies and regulatory changes reshape India's startup financing landscape.

Gift this article

India's startup funding market is undergoing a correction, with late-stage and angel investments declining sharply as global investors turn more selective and redirect capital towards other markets and sectors.

India's startup funding market is undergoing a correction, with late-stage and angel investments declining sharply as global investors turn more selective and redirect capital towards other markets and sectors.

Rupee depreciation and intensifying competition, particularly from the US, have made fundraising harder for Indian startups and venture capital (VC) funds. Investors are also reassessing valuations and demanding stronger business fundamentals before committing capital.

Rupee depreciation and intensifying competition, particularly from the US, have made fundraising harder for Indian startups and venture capital (VC) funds. Investors are also reassessing valuations and demanding stronger business fundamentals before committing capital.

The slowdown follows an exceptional funding boom in 2020 and 2021, which experts attribute to excessive liquidity and valuations that proved difficult to sustain.

Also Read | Uber looks to take Black service to more metros as premium mobility gains pace

Late-stage funding, which peaked at $29.7 billion in 2021, fell to $6.1 billion in 2025 and $5.7 billion as of 26 October 2026. The number of rounds also declined from 277 in 2021 to 164 in 2025 and 98 so far in 2026, according to Tracxn data.

“As interest rates normalized, capital rebalanced and the market reset to levels that fundamentals could support. What has changed is the underwriting discipline. The anchor is now public-market comparables, which means positive unit economics, a clear path to profitability, improving contribution margins and cash conversion,” said Karan Mohla, general partner at global multi-stage venture capital firm B Capital, where he leads the South and Southeast Asia team.

Analysts view the decline as a re-baselining of the ecosystem. The 2021 peak was driven by the zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) era, when abundant capital flowed into late-stage private rounds at forward revenue multiples that public markets were unlikely to sustain.

A changing landscape

A shift in investor appetite is adding to the slowdown. While funds earlier backed conventional financial services and internet businesses, interest has increasingly moved towards artificial intelligence (AI) and deeptech. Many companies in these sectors, however, are still too young to attract late-stage investments.

“My sense is that late-stage funding will pick up around 2028, when these companies mature and graduate to that stage. Until then, some companies in the consumer and financial services sectors will continue to attract late-stage capital. However, the investment landscape is undergoing a reset, with a shift in the kinds of businesses investors find attractive,” said Ashish Kumar, co-founder and general partner at venture capital firm Fundamentum and F2A (Fundamentum Frontier Advisors).

Between 2020 and 2026 YTD, retail, enterprise applications and fintech attracted the most funding, at $32.2 billion, $31.5 billion and $25.6 billion, respectively, Tracxn data showed.

Also Read | Aavishkaar plans six deeptech bets by December, targets ₹2,000-crore fund

The retreat of once-active growth-stage investors has further constrained capital flows. Tiger Global's investments in Indian startups fell from 55 in 2021 to one in 2026 YTD. SoftBank, which made 17 investments in 2021, largely stayed away from fresh deals after 2022 before making two investments in 2026, according to Venture Intelligence.

Global capital looks elsewhere

Competition from the US has added to the pressure, with global investors increasingly concentrating capital in artificial intelligence. Companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic have raised billions of dollars at multi-billion-dollar valuations. SpaceX's entry into public markets through its record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) in June has added to the pull of the US technology market.

“As a result, there is little incentive for an LP to invest in VC funds in India right now. India has become a classic high-potential but underperforming market for global LPs,” said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager of early-stage VC firm Piper Serica Advisors.

The pullback extends to the earliest stages of startup financing. Angel funding ffell from $542 million in 2020 to $95.4 million in 2025, while the number of rounds declined from 577 to 286, according to Traxcn data.

Experts attribute the decline partly to the growing institutionalisation of angel investing. Angel networks are increasingly setting up their own funds, tapping domestic capital to formalise early-stage investments in the startup ecosystem, Mint reported in March.

Regulatory changes have added to the uncertainty. Under revisions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) accredited investor framework, angel funds can raise capital only from accredited investors and must onboard at least five such investors before their first close. Investors must meet prescribed income or net-worth criteria and undergo accreditation.

The changes have raised concerns that smaller and newer fund managers could struggle to raise capital, as the requirements narrow the pool of eligible investors. Following industry representations, Sebi extended the compliance deadline for existing angel funds from 8 September 2026 to 31 March 2027.

Also Read | Small businesses fear surge in compliance costs amid spam crackdown

However, some industry participants argue that tighter regulations may change how angel capital is deployed rather than reduce its overall availability.

“If getting accredited is too onerous or the eligible pool shrinks too much, you'll see capital simply route around the regulated structure — people will invest directly or find other vehicles. So the regulation may end up reshaping the pipeline more than shrinking the overall pool,” said Nidhi Killawala, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Nabodita Ganguly

    Nabodita is a New Delhi-based journalist who covers India’s startup ecosystem and venture-capital laRead more

    ndscape. She enjoys reporting on emerging companies, funding trends, founders, and the policies shaping the innovation economy. Before this, she worked with Outlook Business and The Hindu Businessline. When she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her with a cup of coffee, watching a good comedy, or getting lost in a book. She believes there’s always a good story waiting to be discovered, sometimes in a boardroom and sometimes over a great cup of coffee.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesStart-upsIndia's startup funding slows as global investors turn cautious, capital shifts to US

    India's startup funding slows as global investors turn cautious, capital shifts to US

    Nabodita Ganguly
    4 min read3 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    The slowdown follows an exceptional funding boom in 2020 and 2021, which experts attribute to excessive liquidity and valuations that proved difficult to sustain.
    The slowdown follows an exceptional funding boom in 2020 and 2021, which experts attribute to excessive liquidity and valuations that proved difficult to sustain.
    Summary

    Late-stage and angel funding have fallen sharply from their peaks as tighter investment criteria, competition from US AI companies and regulatory changes reshape India's startup financing landscape.

    Gift this article

    India's startup funding market is undergoing a correction, with late-stage and angel investments declining sharply as global investors turn more selective and redirect capital towards other markets and sectors.

    India's startup funding market is undergoing a correction, with late-stage and angel investments declining sharply as global investors turn more selective and redirect capital towards other markets and sectors.

    Rupee depreciation and intensifying competition, particularly from the US, have made fundraising harder for Indian startups and venture capital (VC) funds. Investors are also reassessing valuations and demanding stronger business fundamentals before committing capital.

    Rupee depreciation and intensifying competition, particularly from the US, have made fundraising harder for Indian startups and venture capital (VC) funds. Investors are also reassessing valuations and demanding stronger business fundamentals before committing capital.

    The slowdown follows an exceptional funding boom in 2020 and 2021, which experts attribute to excessive liquidity and valuations that proved difficult to sustain.

    Also Read | Uber looks to take Black service to more metros as premium mobility gains pace

    Late-stage funding, which peaked at $29.7 billion in 2021, fell to $6.1 billion in 2025 and $5.7 billion as of 26 October 2026. The number of rounds also declined from 277 in 2021 to 164 in 2025 and 98 so far in 2026, according to Tracxn data.

    “As interest rates normalized, capital rebalanced and the market reset to levels that fundamentals could support. What has changed is the underwriting discipline. The anchor is now public-market comparables, which means positive unit economics, a clear path to profitability, improving contribution margins and cash conversion,” said Karan Mohla, general partner at global multi-stage venture capital firm B Capital, where he leads the South and Southeast Asia team.

    Analysts view the decline as a re-baselining of the ecosystem. The 2021 peak was driven by the zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) era, when abundant capital flowed into late-stage private rounds at forward revenue multiples that public markets were unlikely to sustain.

    A changing landscape

    A shift in investor appetite is adding to the slowdown. While funds earlier backed conventional financial services and internet businesses, interest has increasingly moved towards artificial intelligence (AI) and deeptech. Many companies in these sectors, however, are still too young to attract late-stage investments.

    “My sense is that late-stage funding will pick up around 2028, when these companies mature and graduate to that stage. Until then, some companies in the consumer and financial services sectors will continue to attract late-stage capital. However, the investment landscape is undergoing a reset, with a shift in the kinds of businesses investors find attractive,” said Ashish Kumar, co-founder and general partner at venture capital firm Fundamentum and F2A (Fundamentum Frontier Advisors).

    Between 2020 and 2026 YTD, retail, enterprise applications and fintech attracted the most funding, at $32.2 billion, $31.5 billion and $25.6 billion, respectively, Tracxn data showed.

    Also Read | Aavishkaar plans six deeptech bets by December, targets ₹2,000-crore fund

    The retreat of once-active growth-stage investors has further constrained capital flows. Tiger Global's investments in Indian startups fell from 55 in 2021 to one in 2026 YTD. SoftBank, which made 17 investments in 2021, largely stayed away from fresh deals after 2022 before making two investments in 2026, according to Venture Intelligence.

    Global capital looks elsewhere

    Competition from the US has added to the pressure, with global investors increasingly concentrating capital in artificial intelligence. Companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic have raised billions of dollars at multi-billion-dollar valuations. SpaceX's entry into public markets through its record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) in June has added to the pull of the US technology market.

    “As a result, there is little incentive for an LP to invest in VC funds in India right now. India has become a classic high-potential but underperforming market for global LPs,” said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager of early-stage VC firm Piper Serica Advisors.

    The pullback extends to the earliest stages of startup financing. Angel funding ffell from $542 million in 2020 to $95.4 million in 2025, while the number of rounds declined from 577 to 286, according to Traxcn data.

    Experts attribute the decline partly to the growing institutionalisation of angel investing. Angel networks are increasingly setting up their own funds, tapping domestic capital to formalise early-stage investments in the startup ecosystem, Mint reported in March.

    Regulatory changes have added to the uncertainty. Under revisions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) accredited investor framework, angel funds can raise capital only from accredited investors and must onboard at least five such investors before their first close. Investors must meet prescribed income or net-worth criteria and undergo accreditation.

    The changes have raised concerns that smaller and newer fund managers could struggle to raise capital, as the requirements narrow the pool of eligible investors. Following industry representations, Sebi extended the compliance deadline for existing angel funds from 8 September 2026 to 31 March 2027.

    Also Read | Small businesses fear surge in compliance costs amid spam crackdown

    However, some industry participants argue that tighter regulations may change how angel capital is deployed rather than reduce its overall availability.

    “If getting accredited is too onerous or the eligible pool shrinks too much, you'll see capital simply route around the regulated structure — people will invest directly or find other vehicles. So the regulation may end up reshaping the pipeline more than shrinking the overall pool,” said Nidhi Killawala, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Nabodita Ganguly

      Nabodita is a New Delhi-based journalist who covers India’s startup ecosystem and venture-capital laRead more

      ndscape. She enjoys reporting on emerging companies, funding trends, founders, and the policies shaping the innovation economy. Before this, she worked with Outlook Business and The Hindu Businessline. When she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her with a cup of coffee, watching a good comedy, or getting lost in a book. She believes there’s always a good story waiting to be discovered, sometimes in a boardroom and sometimes over a great cup of coffee.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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