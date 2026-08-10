India’s startups look to UK as trade deal opens new opportunities

India’s startups are looking to the UK as an alternative market for international expansion, as a new trade agreement cuts tariffs on goods and eases some of the costs of deploying Indian workers. Growing uncertainty around US trade policy has also made the UK more attractive.
At least half a dozen startups Mint spoke to said they are either planning to enter the UK or have set up offices there this year. They include GoodMelts, a D2C home-fragrance brand; Fynd, an artificial intelligence (AI)-native unified commerce platform; DevRev, an AI-powered enterprise software company; and PaySmart Payment Technologies, a fintech and digital payments company.