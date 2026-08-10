India’s startups look to UK as trade deal opens new opportunities

“We sell two types of products. One is electric products, such as wax warmers. Earlier, these products attracted taxes as high as 30%. Those taxes have now essentially been removed, significantly reducing our cost of selling in those markets if we choose to export. The second category is consumables, such as fragrances and candles. These earlier attracted taxes of 30–40%, but those have now been removed as well. This has really opened up the UK market for us,” said Vincy Saini, co-founder of wellness and home fragrance brand GoodMelts.