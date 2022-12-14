India’s tech funding winter will be deep and long

Meanwhile, across the Pacific, the Federal Reserve faces difficult questions on how high to raise rates, and how long to hold them up. If rates go much higher or a U.S. recession triggers another deep market downturn, severe pain will follow for those Indian startups low on cash. They will have to cut back on operations or raise funds at much lower implied valuations than previous funding rounds. Publicly listed Indian tech firms have been hammered this year: Paytm shares, for example, are down 66% from their 52-week high, while Zomato shares are off 55%.