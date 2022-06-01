A recent survey by howindialives.com pointed out that in 2017, none of the unicorns had over 5,000 employees and now, 12 of them have breached that mark. Of these, edtech major Byju’s showed 21% growth in terms of increasing headcount and, the company currently has 58,000 employees. Delhivery, Paytm and Zoho are the three other companies that have over 10,000 employees. While Paytm hired more than half its employees ahead of its listing in 2021, Zoho increased the workforce by 1% on a month-on-month basis. Policybazaar, Flipkart, Rebel Foods, Five Star, Unacademy and NoBrokers are few other startups that have seen a significant rise in headcounts in the past 5 years.