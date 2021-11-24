Indifi raises 340 crore in equity and debt funding

“Indifi is filling a critical gap in the Indian lending landscape – to provide loans to small merchants and businesses using technology to bypass constraints of traditional MSME lending by relying on data and integrating with anchor digital ecosystems and financial institutions. Indifi as a marketplace leader is enabling lenders and borrowers to participate and transact seamlessly. Financial services is a focus sector for CX and we see Indifi pushing new horizons in that space," said Manu Sahni, managing director, CX Partners.