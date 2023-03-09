Industry should be ready to be equal stakeholder in startups, says Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:34 PM IST
The minister said that industry leaders should set up an institutionalised mechanism and come forth with precise and concrete proposals for doing away with unwarranted regulations and options to avoid procedural delays
New Delhi: Industry should be ready to take up the responsibility of being equal stakeholder in startups, right from the moment the project is conceived, said Union minister Jitendra Singh.
