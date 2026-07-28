Inflexor Ventures raises ₹400 crore in first close of ₹1,250 crore Fund III

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read28 Jul 2026, 03:05 PM IST
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Inflexor plans to invest primarily at the pre-Series A and Series A stages, with individual cheques ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹45 crore.
Summary
The fund has begun deploying capital into a set of high-conviction opportunities and expects to announce its first investments in the coming weeks.

Science and technology-focused venture capital firm Inflexor Ventures has announced the first close of 400 crore for Fund III, with a target size of 1,250 crore.

The fund is anchored by the Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund, HDFC Asset Management Co. (HDFC AMC) and HDFC AMC Select AIF FoF (HDFC FoF), as well as international institutions.

With the first close in place, the fund has begun deploying capital into a set of high-conviction opportunities and expects to announce its first investments in the coming weeks.

The first close comes as India's venture capital market recalibrates towards capital-intensive, IP-driven sectors over pure consumer internet plays, with deep-tech and science-led startups increasingly demonstrating global scalability.

Also Read | Sorin Investments set to launch second fund with a ₹2,000 crore corpus

Several funds have been actively raising new investment vehicles. These include Elevation Capital, Fundamentum, Transition VC and Exfinity Venture Partners, who have all launched funds since the beginning of this year.

IP-driven opportunities

“We're seeing a growing pipeline of globally ambitious companies built on differentiated science, engineering and technology, creating a compelling opportunity to partner with founders earlier in their scaling journey,” said Venkat Vallabhaneni, founder and managing director of Inflexor Ventures, in a statement. “Fund III reflects our conviction in this opportunity and our commitment to being long-term partners to exceptional founders.”

Investing primarily at the pre-Series A and Series A stages, Inflexor writes cheques of 15-45 crore. Fund III will consist of a portfolio of 22-25 companies. While the firm will stay largely agnostic, it will be scouting for more Series A opportunities as it looks for companies that demonstrate early product-market fit and global scalability.

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In the past, the firm invested in several prominent startups, including IPO-bound Atomberg, spacetech firm Bellatrix Aerospace, cybersecurity startup CloudSEK, fintech CredFlow, Kale Logistics and educational toy company PlayShifu.

Vallabhaneni, alongside Jatin Desai and Pratip Mazumdar, launched the firm with Fund I back in 2016. Its second 350 crore fund was launched in 2021. Notably, the firm was an early investor in Bellatrix, before the space sector was opened up to the private sector.

According to its website, the firm's assets under management are $120 million (around 1,300 crore), and so far, it has managed 14 exits.

Also Read | Transition VC targets ₹1,500 crore for second energy-focused fund

About the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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