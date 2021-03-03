Inflexor Ventures launches deep tech programme

NEW DELHI: Venture Capital firm Inflexor Ventures has launched a DeepTech Fellowship programme under which they will provide seed to series A funding to startups that are part of their $100 million fund.

It has also joined hands with 100X.VC, a sector agnostic fund that invests in early-stage startups using iSAFE (India Simple Agreement For Future Equity) notes. As part of the partnership, 100X.VC’s deeptech portfolio companies will receive mentorship and funding access from Inflexor’s network. Inflexor’s team will hold specialised workshops, experience sharing, and one-on-one mentoring.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

The selected startups will also get access to Inflexor’s network and their portfolio companies for business opportunities and feedback from successful founders.

“Inflexor is a pre–Series A to A+ stage focused fund but we would like to engage early with talented founders and help shape their vision with capital and direction to get rapid product-market fit and help them scale up with our deep tech industry insights and expertise and our global experience," said Jatin Desai, partner, Inflexor Ventures.

100X.VC works on a cohort or class model, where the selected group of startups are seed funded and mentored by 100X team and industry experts. The Inflexor team will mentor these deep tech startups within each 100X class and evaluate selected startups for funding post the 100X.VC Pitch Day.

“Getting into a 100X.VC cohort or Class as they say is very competitive and I have been a witness to their journey from Class 01 onwards. We believe in the thesis of the 100X.VC team hence this close association with 100X.VC," added Desai.

Inflexor co-founders were early investors in startups including Atomberg, PlayShifu, Entropik, Bellatrix via their Parampara Fund.

“Our deeptech startup portfolio will be immensely benefited through this partnership with Inflexor," said Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via