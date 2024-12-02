Mint Explainer: What led Info Edge to file an FIR against Rahul Yadav?
Summary
- The FIR against Rahul Yadav marks a turning point in India’s startup ecosystem, underscoring growing intolerance for financial misconduct and setting a precedent for investor-founder accountability.
Investors rarely turn against the founders they back, but Info Edge (India) Ltd has taken an unusual step. Last week, the consumer internet group filed a first information report (FIR) against Rahul Yadav, founder of its portfolio company 4B Networks, and several key executives, alleging misuse of company funds. Those named in the FIR include Devesh Singh, Pratik Choudhary, and Sanjay Saini