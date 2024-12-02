Mint Explainer: What led Info Edge to file an FIR against Rahul Yadav?

Who is Rahul Yadav?

Rahul Yadav rose to prominence in 2012 when he founded Housing.com, securing ₹550 crore in a funding round led by Japan’s SoftBank just two years later. However, his meteoric rise was marred by controversies, including confrontations with investors. In 2015, the IIT-Bombay dropout reportedly sent an angry email to Shailendra Singh, managing director of Sequoia Capital (now Peak XV Partners), accusing him of unethical practices, which triggered a public fallout.